U.S. Small Business Administration Opening Sioux Falls Disaster Assistance Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The wheels are in motion to help South Dakotans recover from storm damage after President Trump announced a Disaster Declaration for areas affected by September’s tornadoes and flooding.

This assistance applies to not only businesses and non-profits but also homeowners and renters.

If you’re located in a declared disaster area, you may be eligible for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

You’re asked to first register with FEMA, either online or by calling.

Then, you may get a referral to the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Assistance office. The SBA is opening its business recovery center tomorrow at 1 P.M. at 2329 North Career Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Cory Williams is the Public Information Officer for U.S. Small Business Administration. He said, “That is kind of that one-stop shop for businesses and non-profits to get the help that they need. We have our disaster recovery specialist there to actually take in their application, do it online with them, get any necessary documents. Also, once they get approved for their loan, they actually can close on their loan.”

For more information, visit their website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/