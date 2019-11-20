USD Volleyball Team Excited For Summit League Tourney in Denver

USD Volleyball Team Excited For Summit League Tourney in Denver

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, SD… The USD volleyball team is headed for the Summit League tournament in Denver after going unbeaten during the conference schedule including a win on the Pioneers home floor. They also won the post season tournament at Denver last year. Needless to say they will take plenty of confidence into the tournament and are excited knowing that they are playing for an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament.

Leanne Williamson, USD Head Coach says: “I mean I think the conference tournament itself is always exciting, so we’re excited just to get out there, start preparing for that. Obviously preparations have kind of already started, especially just throughout the year. I mean this is what we’ve worked for so I think we’re just excited at this point in time that we feel good with what we’ve accomplished so far and yet this team isn’t satisfied. So getting out to Denver, making that flight out there is kind of that next step to get us prepared for when we get to play on Saturday…”

The Coyotes earned a first round bye and will play in the semi-finals on Saturday.