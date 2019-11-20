USF Hits Century mark Against SMSU As Cougars Stay Unbeaten

USF Hits Century mark Against SMSU As Cougars Stay Unbeaten

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team (3-1, 0-1 NSIC) started off hot in the first half in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season opener on Wednesday night, before the NSIC’s South Division preseason favorite, Sioux Falls (4-0, 1-0 NSIC) pushed past the Mustangs, shooting over 50 percent, to claim a 100-77 victory.

SMSU was led in scoring by Meleah Reinhart, who finished the night with 26 points and who went 5-of-7 from the 3-point line. SMSU shot 41 percent from the field (28-of-69) and 32 percent (6-of-19) from the 3-point line while USF shot 51 percent from the field (38-of-74) and 55 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-20).

SMSU’s Jenna Borchers finished with double-figures with 12 points, along with Abuk Akoi who finished with 10. Caleigh Rodning led the Mustangs in rebounding with double-figures as well with a 12 rebound night and eight points. SMSU’s bench also came out to outscore USF 19-to-14 as Sara Teske finished with seven points and Sadie Stelter with six.

USF was led in scoring by NSIC South Division preseason player of the year, Kaely Hummel who finished with 23 points. USF had five players total in double-figures as Anna Goodhope finished with 22, Maraiah Szymanski had 16, Hannah Jones had 15, and Jacey Huinker had 10.

It was the Mustangs who dominated the game in the first quarter as the Mustangs outscored the Cougars, due to Reinhart’s 11-point quarter. Reinhart went 3-of-3 from the 3-point line in the first quarter to give the Mustangs a 25-24 edge.

USF’s scoring picked up in the second quarter as a collective number of players crashed the boards to earn 18 points in the paint to gain a seven-point lead at 49-42, going into the half.

The Mustangs responded quick and early in the opening minutes of the third quarter as Rodning earned a quick jumper to make it a five-point game. Although the Mustangs came within close numbers early in the third, an eight-point run to finish the third quarter would put the Cougars up twenty at 79-59.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, SMSU attacked the basket to outscore USF in the paint, although USF’s Andi Mataloni would sink a 3-pointer with under a minute for the cushion needed to secure the victory.

It was a strong night down-low for both teams as USF earned 42 points in the paint and SMSU earned 38.

Southwest Minnesota State will return to action traveling to Oregon to face nonconference opponents, Concordia (Ore.) on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. in Portland, Ore., and Western Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. in Monmouth, Ore.