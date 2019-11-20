USF Women’s BB Team Has High Hopes

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The USF women’s basketball team returns 6 seniors which makes them one of the automatic choices to win the NSIC. Especially when they have the pre-season Player of the Year in Kaely Hummel and get back Jacy Huinker from injury, who can give them a double-double almost every night. They started their season a little later than every one, but have rattled off 3 straight wins before Wednesday night’s game against SMSU. They feel they have a fun team to watch and are excited to be playing against other teams after a long pre-season.

Kaely Hummel, USD Senior says: “I think just because we do have high expectations for us you know we’ve been ready. We’ve been practicing for how long since August and we’re just ready to get into the game mind-set and to just play with our teammates and play someone different and to get our goals started…”

Travis Traphagen, USF WBB Coach says: “If people come and watch us play I would hope they would say man that team plays hard and they play together. I think as a coach sometimes that’s all you can ask of a team …”