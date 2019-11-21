Addiction Care Center at Avera on Louise Campus to Open Next Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls will soon have a new option for drug addiction and treatment services, with the opening of Avera’s new addiction care center.

The facility at Avera’s campus at 69th Street and Louise Avenue will open next month. The 20-thousand square foot facility features 32 private rooms, a central building for treatment and programming, a fitness center, meditation room, and outdoor gathering areas. Treatment will typically be 28 days in length, with other options for family-focused treatment.

“We’ve developed a two-day family program that’s going to include a lot of education about addiction and about recovery. So with the family program that we’re doing, we’re actually going to be splitting the family members with their loved ones too, so it really is a time for healing and for learning for those family members,” said Addiction Services Manager Malia Holbeck.

The treatment programs are aimed at adults who are seeking help to deal with addiction to alcohol or other substances.