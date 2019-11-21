All South Dakota Law Enforcement Vehicles to get AED’s

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SOUTH DAKOTA – This portable device can save a life by simply following directions. Using pictures and audio instructions it delivers a shock to a person in cardiac arrest.

On National Rural Health Day, the Helmsley Charitable Trust granted nearly $4 Million for AED’s to help rural communities have better access to health care.

“We like to think your zip code doesn’t determine the quality of health care that should be an even playing field for everyone,” said Mitch Krebs of the Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Healthcare Program.

The $3.6 Million grant will purchase 1200 new AED devices with training. The goal is to have an AED in every first responder vehicle in South Dakota.

SD Department of Health’s Marty Link said, “Placing these devices in the hands of Law Enforcement Officials strengthens our system of care in this state which relies on everybody from the moment 9-1-1 is called, so everyone can work together to save a life.”

Saving a life relies on more than just first responders, the influx of new AED’s means old ones will be put to good use. They’ll go back into communities, to help patients in rural areas.

Mike Milstead, Minnehaha County Sheriff said, “Most of the people in a lot of those rural areas work in Sioux Falls, so they commute here. When there is a medical emergency or a fire out in one of those rural communities, when the alarm sounds it’s very difficult to get responders there quickly.”