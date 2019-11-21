Dell Rapids Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Teens at Sleepovers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) – A Dell Rapids man accused of sexually abusing teenage girls at sleepovers will spend the next 20 years behind bars.

Forty-eight-year-old Torin Lodmell was sentenced in a Minnehaha County courtroom Wednesday. Judge Susan Sabers sentenced him to 45 years in total, but suspended 25 of those years.

Police arrested Lodmell in Dell Rapids back in February after a report of a sexual assault. He was charged after investigators spoke to four girls and their parents about incidents that happened at the home of a classmate who is related to Lodmell between 2015 and 2017.

In September, Lodmell pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl and three other attempted rape charges.

“Torin hurt our children and he deserves the sentence that Judge Sabers has given him,” a mother of one of the victims told KSFY News. “Our girls watched him get handcuffed and led out of the courtroom and our girls watched that, it will help them with moving on with their counseling and healing. All of these girls are strong and we are so very proud of them.”

