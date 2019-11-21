‘Meth. Let’s Treat It.’: Online Business Sells Merch, Raises Money for Treatment Centers

The ‘Meth, We’re On It.’ campaign has struck quite a chord with many here in South Dakota and nationwide as well. Some are even tweaking the slogan in an effort to raise awareness and money.

Governor Kristi Noem said she wanted the state’s campaign to get people’s attention and it has. The business owner at Sodak Supply says she wants to do something to help.

“We decided to sell the shirts online on our online store and it blew up,” Sodak Supply Owner, Kristin Hayward said.

Thousands of clicks and many positive comments later Kristin Hayward and her husband Jeff are seeing a lot of buzz on their website. It’s a business they’ve been running for a year now.

They’re working together to fix the ‘Meth, We’re On It.’ slogan by making merchandise that says ‘Meth. Let’s Treat It.’

“I remember having a huge eye roll at the exact first moment that I saw it,” Hayward said.

Governor Noem said she knew the campaign would be provocative. On Fox and Friends, Noem said meth is readily available statewide. Hayward understands that but feels the campaign could have been done differently.

“Because we did get on this national stage as South Dakota, but I think what it turned into is that all South Dakotans are on meth and again makes this national joke,” Hayward said.

“It is impacting every family, it’s clogging our courts and our jails. It’s costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars and this ad campaign is to get people talking,” Noem said.

“When we heard about the ‘Meth, We’re On It.’ campaign we just thought well why don’t we take it a little more seriously and spin it into treatment,” Hayward said.

100 percent of the funds raised will go to South Dakota based addiction treatment centers.

“It isn’t a joke. Addiction isn’t a joke and the incarceration rates that we have in the state of South Dakota for people who ingest drugs and people who use drugs are very high. I think we need to treat this as seriously as an addiction is,” Hayward said.

She added that South Dakotans including herself thought the campaign was a little off. She gets the idea completely being from a marketing background herself but feels attention could have been brought to the issue differently.

The merchandise ranges from $4 to $25.