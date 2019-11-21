More Tornado, Flooding Assistance Coming From SBA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Help is on the way for South Dakotans recovering from September tornado and flood damage.

The US Small Business Administration is offering financial assistance to some folks in declared disaster areas, and a business recovery center is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Thursday, on North Career Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Corey Williams, SBA’s Public Information Officer for the Office of Disaster Assistance, joined us this morning with more.