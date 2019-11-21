Northwestern Red Raiders Motivated and Ready For NAIA Playoffs

ORANGE CITY, IA…”Last year we weren’t expecting to lose. I feel this year, we’re going to take it more seriously,” said Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima.

The Red Raiders are wiser and more aware of the fate that could await them in the NAIA playoffs this year.

Last years first-round 14-6 loss to Dickinson State still haunts this team, but now the agony of defeat is their motivation for success.

“It has been kind of a revenge tour for us. Just getting out there. I think its picking up in everybody’s mind a little bit but in the end, we’re just a bunch of guys having fun out there,” said Shane Solberg, Northwestern wide receiver.

“We’re trying not to think about, but at the same time we are thinking about it. Just kind of a chance at a revenge tour. But I think we’re coming out this year with a good team,” said Kooima.

The fear of history repeating itself has this team mentally prepared for the postseason.

“This season it’s just been a different focus with the guys. It’s a group where we talk about taking each day for what it is and really try to attack each day and be better each day. This group has really had a one day at a time mindset,” said Northwestern Head Football Coach Mike McMCarty.

With 28 upperclassmen on the roster, the Red Raiders have been able to lean on their experience to help them complete their second one loss season in a row and finish top 3 in total offense and defense in the GPAC.

“A couple of years ago 76 of our 90 guys were freshmen and sophomores, well those guys are now and those are our keys players and are juniors and seniors. They understand what it takes to play at a high level, and they know what championship football looks like,” said McCarty.

They’re hoping to prove that last years post season lose was an aberration and not the norm.

In Orange City, Iowa, Brandon Green, KDLT Sports.