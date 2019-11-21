Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Sioux Falls Hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Sioux Falls hotel at gunpoint overnight.

Police were called to My Place Hotel near 41st Street around 11 p.m. following a report of a robbery. Police say a woman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask threatening an employee with a handgun.

Police say the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.