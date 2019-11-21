Q&A with Sioux Falls Pastor William Daldoum

Daldoum talks about his life as a Sudan refugee to Sioux Falls pastor

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – William Daldoum immigrated to Houston from Kenya in 1993 because of the civil war happening in his home country of Sudan.

In 1995, he chose to move to Dakotas from Houston for a more peaceful life than what he was experiencing in the big city.

I sat down and talk to Daldoum about his life story.

Click the viewfinder for the full interview, the transcript is below.

Brandon: “Can you just take me through your story a little bit?”

Daldoum: “Well, I’m originally from South Sudan, which is a newly born nation. The civil war drove me out of the country in 1991. I became a refugee in East Africa from the country of Kenya. I stayed in the camp for two and a half years. Then I got the opportunity to come to the United States as a refugee in 1993. I was over in Houston, Texas then I moved to North Dakota and in 1995 I ended up in Sioux Falls and since then I call this place my home.”

Brandon: “That’s a big change of weather going from Houston to North Dakota, what made you want to move all the way up North?”

Daldoum: “Well… first of all, I have a dear friend. We came together and separated in New York. Then again… you know… In the early 90s, there was a lot of violence, drive-by shootings, and that thing was so common in the South. I had enough of that in Africa. So, I had to move North. I traded cold for that actually.”

Brandon: “What are some challenges you faced as a refugee moving to this country that you want to tell the audience through your speech tonight?”

Daldoum: “Well it is just like you’re starting your life all over and there is no proper platform where you can start. It’s up to you with the help that you get from fellow Americans, and for that, I’m so thankful, who help you to get a job. My situation was a little bit different, just because I had the opportunity of having an education. I came and the agency that sponsored me employed me right-away as a caseworker because by then it was open to Sudanese and that helped me. Like I said violence didn’t really, you know, represent with me to stay in the South. That’s why I moved to the North. It is not easy. I came here and my first priority was to locate my family, with being separated for nine years [from] my wife and two kids. I also give thanks to the Red Cross for helping me send letters, you know, and locate my family. Then finally after nine years, they were able to come and join me here in Sioux Falls. And of course, starting fresh from nowhere, you have to work very hard to make life good for you. It requires a lot of challenges, you have to upgrade yourself, you have to explore new ways of life. All of that [is] a very painful journey and in the end it pays off. I have a son that is an engineer now with general motors. I have my daughter, who is in medicine. She is also married to an immigrant, [who] is in the US Army, and is a commander now commanding some forces in South Korea. And I’m really proud that the chances that has been given to me I’m able to pay back.”

Brandon: “And paying back, was this the life you expected when you moved to America.”

Daldoum: “No, it wasn’t at all. When I was a refugee my hope was peace come back to my country so I can go back and have all my dreams, you know, to pursue. But being a refugee is not an easy life. You are allowed to stay in the camp, you’re not allowed to work and you’re desperate to do something but you can’t. And when the opportunity of immigration comes, you don’t have any choice. It wasn’t even my decision to come to the United States. There are other countries from time to time come to the refugee camp. I just applied it was luck that I happened to be picked by the United States.”

Brandon: “You talk about giving back, is that why you went into ministry.”

Daldoum: “I actually realized my call in 1991 immediately after I became [a] refugee. I found [out] that myself, that I was driven by the call of God by fellow refugees that were depressed, without hope, that’s how I realized my call.”