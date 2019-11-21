Thursday Recap of State Volleyball Tournament in Rapid City

Fernholz Leads Miller to Opening Round Sweep

RAPID CITY, SD… Most of the top seeds advanced at the state volleyball tournaments in Rapid city with the exception of Chester in Class “B”. The 2nd-seeded Flyers lost a 5-setter to Faulkton as Peyton Melius had 26 kills. Top seeded Northwestern improved to 39-0 behind Sydney Schell’s 22 kills with a 3-0 win over BW/Emery. Warner swept Faith as Jennifer Aman had 17 kills. And Burke also got the sweep of Ethan as Lainee Schonebaum led the way with 16 kills.

In Class “A” Kadye Fernholz showed why she’s headed for D-I Kansas State. You rarely see a player get 27 kills in a 3-0 match. The top-seeded Rustlers improved to 33-2 win a sweep of EPJ. #2 Dakota Valley also got the sweep of Madison. SF Christian needed 5 sets and 28 kills from Abby Glanzer to edge Winner. And McCook Central/Montrose was a 3-1 winner over Groton Area as Aleah Ries led the way with 16 kills.

In Class “AA” the top-seeded Watertown Arrows improved to 26-2 with a sweep of Harrisburg as Maggie Heesch had 13 kills. #2 O’Gorman got 23 kills from Enna Ronsiek on the Knights 3-0 win over RC Stevens. They are 25-4 as will face Huron after the Tigers edged Lincoln 3-2. Brooke Schiltz had 14 kills. And Washington also made the semi’s with a 3-1 win over Roosevelt as Sydni Schetnan had 13 kills.