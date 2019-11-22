Big Time Rivalry Will Have a New Look this Year

VERMILLION, SD—The Dakota Dome renovations are half-way done, but they’re going to have to play a full game against SDSU this weekend.

Although they only been able to seat half the fans they normally do this season, the athletic department says the game still gives the same excitement.

“The majority of our tickets went to season tickets holders or current alumni or single game tickets. So, it will be dramatically red in here on Saturday,” said USD Athletic Director David Herbster.

The Coyotes expect a full house in Vermillion.

With all the fans sitting on the east-side, USD athletics says it creates a different frequency in the building.

“It gets louder in a different way. One thing I noticed this year, is now that you have the permanent seating it does sound a little bit different. I don’t know whether it’s the bounce back. It used to be just open space on the other side,” said Herbster.

Now that open space is on the westside, where the student and band section used to be.

That side of the stadium is still closed to fans and won’t be open for this rivalry game.

“We had some people ask us, ‘Hey just for this game can you let us over on that side?’ No, unfortunately not, it’s still a construction zone. Even today the cranes are still in here and guys are still wielding,” said Herbster.

Can’t blame the fans for trying.