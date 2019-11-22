MADISON, S.D. – Video games are a great way to immerse yourself in a new world, compete online, or just spend time with friends. But for some, they weren’t able to join, until now.

Dakota State University is helping make video games for the disabled a reality.

A car accident 18 years ago left Chris Olson stuck in a wheelchair. He’s a big fan of video games, but unfortunately, he has very limited use of his hands.

“Since I don’t have fingers that work, it’s hard for me to hit those small buttons, so the adaptive controller helps out with that by having larger buttons and different switches that are customizable,” says Chris.

These adaptive controllers were designed by Chris’s friend and colleague at Dakota State University. Justin Blessinger has configured the adaptive video game controller to bring some fun back into Chris’s life. He was inspired by Microsoft’s controller for Xbox.

“The commercial that was on Superbowl Sunday when Microsoft came out with their adaptable controller and that was the basis for what we started with,” says Chris.

Chris and Justin have been testing and designing the controller to work with Farming Simulator 19.

“We dove into the deep end with the farming simulator game because there are so many different options and so many different implements that the farming simulator game gives us that we really didn’t realize when we started,” says Justin.

Once they have all the controls down for a game as complicated as this one, creating controllers for simpler games will be child’s play.

The pair says giving the disabled access to video games can give them new opportunities for gameplay, and bring them closer to others.

“One of the aspects that Justin has really highlighted is the social interaction. You can be online gaming with others and sometimes quadriplegic’s and those with mobile disabilities miss out on that social interaction,” says Chris.

Both professors are proud to bring joy back into people’s lives.

The next steps in the project include helping LifeScape and Valiant Living set up gaming rooms at their facilities.