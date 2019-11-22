Emerald Ash Borer Costing Businesses Money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha Country Club has cut down around 700 Ash Trees in the last 10 years. This orange ribbon right here indicates that there’s more work to be done, but it’s expensive.

Dave Swift, Grounds Superintendent at Minnehaha Country Club said, “10 years, we’ve been going hard for 10 years and it’s expensive, it’s dangerous and I’m glad we started when we did.”

The Minnehaha Country Club plans to remove all Ash Trees before the Emerald Ash Borer invades the course. But to do so, they’ve had to hire more people, costing them more money.

“Three people doing it full-time all winter long, and we’ve had three people doing it full-time all winter long for a decade and we’re still not done.” Swift continued, “By the time we’re done you can say it’ll be 14 years of three people for six months at a time.”

Swift says his decision not to wait for the trees to become infested to remove them, has to do with safety.

“The Borer infects the tree, that tree can get very brittle within a year or two and it can be dangerous,” he said.

Just down the road, Augustana University is taking preventable measures to save their campus from infestation.

Director of Facility Services at Augustana University, Andrea Miller said, “We are accessing what Ash Trees are more important to our operations and we will be proactively treating those trees. The other trees we will have a reactive response plan, for those trees to quickly take them down.”

As for you at home, Swift thinks it’s time to move on from Ash Tree.

He said, “I would take them all, I would take them out as soon as possible and plant something in their place, something nice.”