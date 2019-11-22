FEMA Opens Aid Assistance Registration for South Dakota Residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Residents of 11 South Dakota counties and two reservations may now register with FEMA for federal aid. This is in response to severe flooding and tornado damage seen this fall.

Federal aid is available to people in 11 counties and the Flandreau and Yankton reservations. Registration can be done online at disasterassistance.gov, or by calling the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 1 (800) 621-3362.

FEMA also encourages individuals to contact their insurance agent to report any losses.