FIVE TIMES A CHAMPION! West Lyon Vanquishes Van Meter For 1A Title

Wildcats Win Fifth State Title 50-14

CEDAR FALLS, IA — One week after dethroning defending 1A champion West Sioux 26-21 in a state semifinal that felt more like a championship game, the West Lyon Wildcats left no doubt against the unbeaten Van Meter Bulldogs when the title actually was on the line.

Behind 165 total yards and three touchdowns from Logan Meyer the Wildcats hammered Van Meter 50-14 at the UNI Dome on Friday morning to claim Iowa’s 1A State Football Championship. For West Lyon (12-1) it’s their first title since 2013 and the fifth in program history, making them just the tenth team in state history to win five or more championships.

