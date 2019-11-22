NSIC VB TOURNAMENT: Augie Falls To Duluth, Northern State Stunned By Upper Iowa

Vikings Fall 3-1, Wolves Upset 3-2

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Minnesota Duluth opened up the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Friday afternoon, squaring off against Augustana (S.D.) University in the first round. UMD was the home team, being seeded No. 2 in the tournament, while Augustana (S.D.) came into the tournament being in the No. 7 spot. The Bulldogs would take down the Vikings in four sets, 3-1 (25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14) and improve to 24-5 on the year, moving on to the semi-finals, while Augustana gets knocked out of the NSIC tournament, and finishes with a 20-10 record.

Eighth seeded Upper Iowa defeated top seeded Northern State 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Volleyball Tournament. The win was the first for Upper Iowa in three tournament appearances since joining the NSIC in 2006.

-Recap Courtesy NSIC