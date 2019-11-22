Sioux Falls Airport Gets $9.7M for New Runway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Department of Transportation announced more than $20 million will be coming for South Dakota airport projects.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport was awarded $9.7 million The money will be used to reconstruct the runway at Joe Foss Field. The FAA says pavement on the existing runway is beyond its normal life and beginning to deteriorate.

“We don’t like that to happen because deteriorating pavement can generate foreign object debris which can danger aircraft,” said Kirk Shaffer, FAA Associate Administrator for Airports.

$9 million will also be heading to the Watertown Regional Airport for a new terminal building. The Rapid City Airport will receive $2 million for a facelift of its terminal building.