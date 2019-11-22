Sioux Falls Mom, Former Child Psychologist Sentenced to Probation

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman who pleaded guilty to felony child abuse charges was sentenced to three years probation.

Julia Alzoubaidi drove herself and her newborn son into the Big Sioux River in October of 2018. In a suicide note, Alzoubaidi, a former child psychologist, claimed her son had an attachment disorder and wanted to “save him” from a lifetime of pain. Her defense argued she was in the midst of a psychotic mental breakdown.

Alzoubaidi faces up to 15 years in prison but Judge Susan Sabers gave Alzoubaidi a ‘suspended imposition of sentence.’ Meaning–she won’t see the inside of a prison cell unless she violates her probation.

Alzoubaidi is required to be in communication with her psychiatrist and probation officer and pay a $5,000 fine.

Judge Sabers said Alzoubaidi “earned” the sentence, because of how she responded after the incident, seeking help right away and showing progress.

Mental health professionals say she is not at risk to reoffend.