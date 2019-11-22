STATE A VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Falls Christian & Dakota Valley Sweep Their Way Into Championship Matchup

Programs Have Won Every State Championship This Decade

RAPID CITY, S.D. — When it comes to South Dakota State A Volleyball, the final year of the decade will end the same way every other year in it has.

With either Dakota Valley or Sioux Falls Christian on top as state champion.

In the first semifinal of the night in Rapid City the two-time defending state champion Sioux Falls Christian Chargers upended top seed Miller 3-1. SFC’s Abby Glanzer had a match-high 19 kills while Kansas State-bound Kayde Fernholz led the Rustlers with 15.

In the second semifinal Dakota Valley outlast McCook Central/Montrose in five sets 3-2. Rachel Rosenquist had a match-best 25 kills while Jacy Pulse paced MC/M with 16 kills.

Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian will square off for the State A title tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. Though the two programs have won every state title this decade (Sioux Falls Christian has seven and Dakota Valley two), it will mark just the second time the programs have met in the championship match. The Chargers won a five set classic over the Panthers in 2017.

