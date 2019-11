STATE AA VOLLEYBALL: O’Gorman Sweeps Huron

Knights Will Get Watertown In State Championship

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RAPID CITY, S.D. — Emma Ronsiek’s match-high 15 kills led the O’Gorman Knights to a 3-0 sweep of Huron in the State AA Volleyball Semifinals on Friday night in Rapid City.

The Knights will face top-seed Watertown tomorrow night in the championship match at 9:00 PM CST. The Arrows swept Washington in their semifinal.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!