STATE B VOLLEYBALL: Faulkton Ends Burke’s State Championship Dream

Trojans Sweep Cougars To Set Up Title Tilt With Northwestern

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Though the Burke Cougars will not win a state volleyball championship, no one will ever doubt that they are champions of a different kind after enduring a season in which a tornado leveled their home gym and forced them to play every match away from home.

Though they will play for third place tomorrow, Burke’s championship dream came to an end at the hands of Faulkton in a 3-0 sweep on Friday night in the State B Semifinals at Rapid City. Peyton Melius led the Trojans with 20 kills while Burke’s Taylee Indahl led everyone with 21.

Faulkton advances to the State B Championship tomorrow where they will face Northwestern at 5:00 PM CST. Northwestern swept Warner in their state championship semifinal rematch.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!