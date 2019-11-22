STATE-U FOOTBALL: Can Coyotes Halt Jackrabbits Ten Game Win Streak?

USD & SDSU Kickoff In Vermillion Tomorrow At 2 PM

VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. — The last time South Dakota beat South Dakota State on the gridiron the majority of the freshman and sophomores who will play in this year’s game had yet to even be born.

Including a break in the series when the teams were in different divisions, the Jacks have beaten their in-state rivals ten consecutive times since the Coyotes won at Coughlin Alumni Stadium on November 4, 2000.

With the exception of last year’s 49-27 SDSU win, most of the recent games have been close as three of the last four have been decided by seven points or less. And the Jackrabbits will be without the services of Pierre Strong who ran for more than 200 yards in last year’s blowout.

Once again the stakes are highest for the playoff bound SDSU. A win would set them up to get a top eight seed and bye in the FCS playoffs. For the 4-7 Coyotes it’s almost like playing in an FBS bowl game, with the chance to head into 2020 with some momentum.

Kickoff in the Dakota Dome is scheduled for 2 PM.