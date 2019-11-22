STATE VOLLEYBALL: Burke’s Emotional Journey Continues Into Semifinals

Cougars Sweep Ethan In Quarterfinals

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s semifinal night for the state volleyball tournament where the best story continues to be authored by the Burke Cougars.

Despite not being able to play in their home gym after it was destroyed by a tornado in August, Burke went 32-5 to reach the state tournament. They swept their quarterfinal match with Ethan last night behind 16 kills from Lainee Schonebaum and 15 from Taylee Indahl.

The Cougars will face Faulkton in the semifinals tonight at 7:15 CST.