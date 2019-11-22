Winter Wonderland Goes Live at Falls Park

There’s been quite a bit of work at Falls Park lately. For years, the area has been transforming into a Winter Wonderland. Friday was opening night for the park.

“It’s a beautiful display. It’s the same wonderful display that we’ve been putting up for years. You know, it’s great. It’s a great time of year and it’s become a family staple in Sioux Falls,” said Kelby Mieras with the Parks Department.

It’s been six weeks in the making. Mid October, a dozen park staff began working hard to transform Falls Park into a Winter Wonderland for the holiday season.

The display includes one-mile of garland, 40 wreaths, over 200 decorated trees and light poles and 23 miles of string lights. Along with multiple animated light features. The display is in its 16th year.

“The feedback has been great. People really do love to come to the Falls to see the display, especially after a snowfall. It seems like we see an uptick in attendance then,” said Mieras.

Staff says what makes this display so special is that it’s become a family tradition. However, for one family this is a new experience. Stensland Family Farms now runs Overlook Café located at Falls Park.

“First year and we’re very, very excited,” said Mark Stensland, General Manager of Stensland Family Farms.

Throughout the holiday season, folks can stop at the cafe to eat, drink, and be merry, all while enjoying the view.

“You know, the memories that we were as children, that were created for us, we’re excited to offer that and create memories for the young and the old,” said Stensland.

Because there is no place like Falls Park for the holidays.

The Stenslands’ are putting on a Winter Wonderland Celebration this weekend. It’s Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Overlook Cafe. There will be live music by Beautiful Kingdom. As well as a chili bar, holiday drinks, ice cream and treats.

The light display will be up through January 5th.