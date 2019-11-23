Feeding South Dakota Hands Out 750 Turkeys for Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Feeding South Dakota held its 9th annual turkey giveaway this morning.

Along with a turkey, people got a meal box with potatoes and stuffing, and of course a pie for dessert.

The giveaway started at 8 a.m.

and went until all 750 turkeys and meals ran out.

Feeding South Dakota wants to make sure all South Dakotans are able to enjoy the holidays with a home cooked meal.

Development Director at Feeding South Dakota, Christina Oey said, “One, they’re able to eat but two just being able to enjoy the holidays like everyone else.”

Hundreds of cars were lined up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this morning, waiting to get a meal. Feeding South Dakota’s Christina Oey believes it’s important to have a good meal along with good company.

“I always tell folks to think about your own thanksgiving. How heartbreaking would it if you couldn’t enjoy that holiday with your family, or you couldn’t afford a turkey and all you could do is sit around on thanksgiving, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

One-by-one cars went through the line. One meal was given to each family, and up to two meals per vehicle. Something that takes an entire community to make possible.

“My favorite part about the giveaway is just seeing the community come together to help those in need.” Oey continued, “I mean you’ve seen the volunteers, you’ve seen just the folks here just to help. It’s just amazing to be a part of that.”

For Oey, being a part of this event is more than a job, helping feed mouths is something she’s passionate about and brings her back to her childhood.

She said, “It’s pretty emotional to be honest. I was one of those families that struggled growing up so it’s emotional to see, but it’s always great to see the folks that are helping. Yeah there is people that need help but we live in a great state of people that are willing to raise their hand and help those in need.”

With all the smiles and happy hearts this morning, Feeding South Dakota remembers this is a time to be thankful for those who made this event possible. .

“I want to thank the Greg and Pam Sands family, excuse me, and all the donors and volunteers and all the amazing staff at Feeding South Dakota that made this possible,” Oey added.