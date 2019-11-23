NAIA PLAYOFFS: Northwestern Stunned For The Second Straight Year On Homefield In First Round

Red Raiders Season Ends With 25-20 Loss To St. Xavier

ORANGE CITY, IA — All season long the Northwestern Red Raider football team talked about last season’s 14-6 upset loss to Dickinson State at home in the opening round of the NAIA Playoffs and not wanting to end again on such a sour note.

Unfortunately for them, history repeated itself.

St. Xavier forced three Red Raider turnovers and stunned Northwestern 25-20 in the opening round of the NAIA Playoffs on Saturday afternoon in Orange City. For the second straight year the Red Raiders season comes to a shocking end at 9-2 much earlier than expected.

Tyson Kooima passed for 200 yards and two scores but also threw a pair of costly interceptions as the Red Raiders managed a season-low 68 yards rushing. St. Xavier quarterback Alex Martinez threw for 345 yards and a score.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!