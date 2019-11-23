NCAA D2 PLAYOFFS: Colorado Mines Rallies To End Sioux Falls Season

17 Unanswered Points From Orediggers Halt USF's Upset Bid 24-21

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



GOLDEN, CO — The Sioux Falls Cougars led or were tied in their NCAA Division Two playoff game at the Colorado School of Mines for 59 minutes and 57 seconds.

Unfortunately the host Orediggers held the lead when it matter most.

After racing out to a 21-7 lead, Sioux Falls saw Mines gradually chip away at the advantage, scoring 17 unanswered points and winning 24-21 on Scott Marshall’s 23-yard field goal with three seconds left.

Washington alum Thuro Reisdorer led the Cougar attack with 19 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a three yard touchdown pass as well. Reisdorfer’s 74 yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter staked USF to their 21-7 lead.

John Matocha’s second touchdown pass of the game pulled Mines within 21-14 with 2:13 left in the third quarter and his third touchdown pass with 6:23 left in the fourth tied the game. He finished 26-36 for 265 yards.

Sioux Falls finishes 8-4 in 2019.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!