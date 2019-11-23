Scoreboard Friday, November 22nd
NBA G-League
Agua Caliente 98, Skyforce 87
USHL
Stampede 3, Youngstown 2
H.S. Football
Iowa 1A State Championship
West Lyon 50, Van Meter 14
H.S. Volleyball
Class AA
State Semifinal
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23
Watertown def. Sioux Falls Washington, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Rapid City Stevens def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Harrisburg, 32-30, 25-14, 25-20
Class A
State Semifinal
Dakota Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11
Sioux Falls Christian def. Miller, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal
Madison def. Groton Area, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
Winner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Class B
State Semifinal
Faulkton def. Burke, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Northwestern def. Warner, 26-24, 25-15, 25-15
Consolation Semifinal
Chester def. Ethan, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14
Faith def. Bridgewater-Emery, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23
Women’s College Soccer
NCAA Division Two Soccer Tournament @ Mankato, MN
Augustana 2, Central Missouri 1
College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament @ Sioux Falls
UM-Duluth 3, Augustana 1
Upper Iowa 3, Northern State 2
Men’s College Basketball
Arkansas 77, USD 56
Northern State 95, CSU-Pueblo 73
SMSU 82, UM-Morris 59
Doane 109, Presentation 64
Dakota State 98, Oak Hills 47
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 86, Mount Marty 59
College Wrestling
SDSU 24, Utah Valley 12
H.S. Girl’s Basketball
Hancock 63, Dawson-Boyd 43
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Luverne 32
Lac qui Parle Valley 52, Pipestone 49
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 59, Adrian 41
H.S. Boy’s Hockey
Marshall 4, Albert Lea 3, OT