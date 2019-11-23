STATE A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Sioux Falls Christian Wins Epic Five Setter Over Dakota Valley

Third Straight Title For Chargers

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley have won every State A Volleyball championship in the decade.

And the final championship of it produced a classic between the South Dakota powers.

After Sioux Falls Christian won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-23, Dakota Valley rallied to take the next two 25-16 and 25-22. The Chargers claimed their third consecutive championship, and eighth in ten years, by winning the fifth and final set 15-11 on Saturday night in Rapid City.

SFC’s Abby Glanzer had a match-high 23 kills. Dakota Valley was led by 15 kills each from Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja VanDenHul.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!