STATE B VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Northwestern Completes Perfect Season With Sweep Of Faulkton

Wildcats Finish 41-0

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RAPID CITY, S.D. — For a Northwestern volleyball program that’s had plenty of tradition and championship moments, this one might top them all.

The Wildcats swept Faulkton 25-21, 25-17 & 25-13 in the State B Championship match on Saturday afternoon in Rapid City to complete a perfect 41-0 season. It’s the Wildcats third title in four years and the eleventh in program history.

Northwestern’s Sydney Schell had a match-high 14 kills while Peyton Melius led Faulkton with ten kills.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!