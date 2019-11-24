A Lifetime of Learning, Community Education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Community education is a program where people of all ages can learn something new. Such as knitting, tai chi, sign language and other skills that maybe they thought they’d never want to know, until now.

Community Education Program Specialist, Melanie Erickson said, “These are more classes to fulfill and desire or need or want. Some people will do it for their jobs, computer classes, CPR things like that.”

But all these classes need to be taught, that’s where this program uses the variety of the Sioux Falls Area to their advantage.

“The variety of the classes comes from the variety of the instructors,” Erickson conitunued. “There are instructor who are teachers in the district, there are instructors who own their own businesses in the community, there are instructors who are just enthusiasts and really passionate about their skills and their hobbies.”

One of those passionate instructors is Randy Smith. Smith uses Community Ed as a platform to share his knowledge and help others learn.

“It allows anyone in the community who has knowledge to share a place to share it, and anyone that is willing to learn a place to learn. It encourages people beyond their normal course of school,” Smith said.

Erickson added, “Some they really wanted to learn something and were afraid to get started, other were looking for a social connection and so they go to a class, they meet new people.”

Classes meet whenever the instructor is available. Whenever the class meets, Smith enjoys the community around Community Ed.

“Sharing things that are going to be useful for people and meeting new people each time, we get connection with people we would have never got otherwise,” he said.

Next set of classes start in January. If you are interested the brochure can be found here.