STATE AA VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Watertown Sweeps O’Gorman

Second Championship In Program History

RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the first time in 22 years the Watertown Arrows are South Dakota state volleyball champions.

The Arrows claimed the second title in program history by sweeping away the O’Gorman Knights 25-21, 25-23 and 26-15 in the AA State Championship match late Saturday night in Rapid City. Sophie Tietz and McKenzie Buisker each had ten kills to lead an Arrow team that finished 28-2 and avenged one of their only losses of the season, a five set decision to the Knights in Watertown several weeks ago on November 5th.

Bergen Reilly had a match-high 15 kills for the Knights who finish 26-5.

