Despite Late Season Stumbles SDSU Still Gets Seed & Bye Into FCS Playoffs

Jacks Are 7th Seed And Will Get Winner Of UNI/San Diego Game

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. — Yesterday’s stunning 24-21 loss at South Dakota not only ended South Dakota State’s ten game series winning streak against their arch rivals, it also seemed to destroy any hope they had of getting a top eight seed and bye week into the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

With that in mind, the Jackrabbits gathered at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium this morning fully expecting that they would have to play on Thanksgiving Weekend for the first time since 2015. And, to the surprise of almost everyone, South Dakota State gets a the 7th overall seed in the FCS Playoffs, getting a home game and bye into the second round on Saturday, December 7th.

Perhaps it was the number of wins over teams in playoff consideration, or the fact they’ve become a staple of the postseason, this their 8th straight trip and fourth straight seed. Whatever the reason or rationale, the Jacks are just happy they’ll get to head home for the holiday and get a much needed bye week.

After that craziness South Dakota State waited to for the rest of the bracket to be unveiled to see their potential second round opponent. And the Jacks will face the winner of Saturday’s 1st round game between San Diego and Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls next Saturday.

If the Panthers win it’ll be a rematch of their game one week ago. Though the Jacks did beat UNI 38-7, the game was close until the fourth quarter when SDSU scored 21 unanswered points. SDSU also beat UNI two years ago in the second round in Brookings, but don’t overlook San Diego. Though the “other” USD is non-scholarship, they’ve won two of their last three first round playoff games.

Jacks will host the winner of that game on December 7th. Kickoff time to be announced.