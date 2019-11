GRIDIRON GREATNESS: 2019 State-U Football

Celebrating The Best Of The South Dakota Showdown!

VERMILLION, S.D. — For the first time in 19 years the South Dakota Coyotes have beaten their arch rival from Brookings, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, in a classic 24-21 rivalry game. We celebrate some of the best sights, sounds and moments from this year’s South Dakota Showdown with a special edition of Gridiron Greatness!