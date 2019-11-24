“Influencer” From Sioux Falls Forms Fitness Community Online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It seems the 21st century is all about social media, and one woman in the Sioux Empire has found a way to use Instagram to form a community… while working a full time job.

Influencer Katharina Garcia-Nelson found her love of fitness by cooking with her mom.

“I loved it and it honestly changed my life, being able to like enjoy the foods you eat and know that your being able kind of fueling your body with healthier ingredients,” says Katharina.

But when fitness led to obsession, she learned too much of a good thing can backfire.

“I went to the gym twice a day, barley ate, it literally mentally ruined me,” says Katharina.

Katharina suffered from an eating disorder. This led to over exercise.

“It was just like a mental prison for me trying to, like, eat and the gym became, while it helped me it also kinda hurt me,” says Katharina.

Now she’s using social media as a platform to share her story. Hopefully helping others along the way.

“I try to show the bad on my page just so people know that, you know, my life isn’t perfect, like even if someone is showing that their life looks good, it’s not always that good,” she says.

She post’s desserts with a twist… they’re actually healthy. In under a year she has thousands of followers. It’s not only made an impact on their lives. Katharina’s seen the benefits too.

“Friendships you make, relationships you make, with Instagram so many people that have the same interests, mindset as you, and that’s hard to find, especially I would say in the Midwest there’s not a lot of people my age that are into this stuff,” she says.

She wants to show that fitness doesn’t have to be a chore.

“I really do wish every single person would implement fitness into their life. I can’t imagine my life without it, and the happiness it brings me, I wish everyone could experience that,” says Katharina.

If you’re interested in catching up with Katharina you can find her on instagram @katharinafitness.