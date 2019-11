SFPD Give Details on 41st Street Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SFPD)- On 11-19-2019 at approximately 10:30am SFPD responded to a business in the vicinity of W. 41st Street and S. Marion Road for a valid hold-up alarm.

A female subject wearing grey sweat pants, a black jacket and a pink stocking cap armed with a semi-automatic handgun demanded money from an employee and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured. Investigation ongoing.