South Dakota State Men Slam Mississippi Valley State

SDSU Wins 84-54

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball opened the game with eight unanswered and never looked back Sunday afternoon in Frost Arena, rolling to an 84-54 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Epilepsy Awareness Day.

The Jackrabbits improved to 5-3 with the win, shooting 56.9 percent for the game with four double-figure scorers.

Matt Dentlinger led the offensive attack, going 8-for-8 from the field on his way to a 16-point finish.

Noah Freidel (two 3-pointers), Baylor Scheierman and David Wingett all had 10 points. Freidel dished a career-high five assists, matching teammate Brandon Key for the team-lead.

Alex Arians pulled down eight rebounds to go with seven points, as Scheierman added six boards and Wingett five.

“I was really proud of our start and our approach all day was terrific,” head coach Eric Henderson said. “Secondly, I’m proud that we were so unselfish. We shared the basketball well and our guys were happier when teammates scored than when they scored themselves.”

The Jackrabbits dominated down low, outscoring MVSU 46-14 in the paint with a plus-26 advantage in the first half.

SDSU’s fast start sent the Jacks to a double-digit (19-6) lead before the 12-minute mark. The rest of the period saw the Jackrabbits build a 48-17 halftime lead, thanks in part to a pair of 9-0 scoring bursts.

Mississippi Valley State matched the Jackrabbits’ offensive effort in the second half, but SDSU’s early advantage provided the necessary breathing room as the Jacks won their fourth home game of the season.

Game Notes

This is the first-ever meeting between Mississippi Valley State and South Dakota State.

17 first half points allowed is the fewest since South Dakota State held Chadron State to 12 first-half points on Nov. 24, 2014.

SDSU’s 12 consecutive home wins ranks as the seventh-longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

All 13 Jackrabbits appeared in action for the second time this season.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts Samford to wrap up a two-game homestand before Thanksgiving on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics