USD Alum Chris Streveler Helps Winnipeg Capture CFL’s Grey Cup

Touchdown Pass In Blue Bombers 33-12 Victory

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA — One day after his alma mater South Dakota won the “state championship” of sorts by beating rival South Dakota State, former Coyote quarterback Chris Streveler went out and won the CFL’s championship.

Streveler did a little bit of everything to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat Hamilton 33-12 to capture the Grey Cup, Winnipeg’s first title in 29 years.

The USD alum has had to play more of a role for the team throughout their championship run due to injuries at the quarterback position. In the Grey Cup championship game Streveler went 3-3 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also ran nine times for 30 yards and hauled in a 13-yard reception, becoming the first quarterback to ever catch a pass in the Grey Cup championship.