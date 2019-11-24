Win Over SDSU Brings Satisfaction For USD Seniors & Springboard To 2020 For Returners

USD Wins 24-21 To Snap 10-Game Series Losing Streak

VERMILLION, S.D. — Though the Coyotes didn’t hear their name called for the second straight year in the FCS Playoffs, yesterday’s 24-21 victory certainly gives the program hope that they might next year and moving forward.

They showed resilience after a difficult 0-3 start to the year, winning five of their last nine games. Of course it’s yesterday’s victory, which ended the Coyotes 10-game losing streak to arch rival SDSU, that everyone in Vermillion will remember the most.

The Coyote defense forced four Jackrabbit turnovers, while their offense was able to move up and down the field on one of the top defenses in the country. It’s a huge spring board into 2020 for the players returning, and the sweetest of wins for the outgoing senior class.

USD is tentatively scheduled to open the 2020 season at Iowa State on September 5th, 2020.