AAA Reminds Drivers to ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ Ahead of Holiday Travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – AAA is re-vamping its effort to keep first responders and roadside workers safe during a week when the roads will be especially crowded.

The travel organization is reminding drivers about the nationwide “Slow Down, Move Over” laws. Every year, tow trucks respond to more than 30 million calls for service. On many of those calls, they only have around four feet between them and oncoming traffic and oftentimes, it’s less.

“Doing a tire change on the driver side of the vehicle on the interstate and people don’t move over to the passing lane, you’re about down to two feet then,” says Tow Operator Todd Munion.

Todd says he has had numerous “close calls” while responding and was even hit once. He reminds drivers to limit distractions, put down their phones, don’t eat and drive, and just pay attention to the road.