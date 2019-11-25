Augie Men and Women Get Home Sweep in Hoops

Augie Men and Women Get Home Sweep in Hoops

Augie Men and Women Get Home Sweep in Hoops

Men’s Recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men’s basketball team closed the non-conference portion of its schedule with an 88-48 win over Nebraska Christian Monday night inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings shot 47.5 percent from the field in the win to improve to 5-1 on the season. Nebraska Christian played the contest as an exhibition and remains at 5-3 on the year.

Of the Vikings 38 missed shots, they corralled 20 offensive rebounds and turned those into 22 second-chance points while piling up 42 points in the paint.

Sophomore Michael Schaefer totaled a game-high 13 points while sophomores Dylan LeBrun and Matt Todd each tallied 11 points.

Augustana took a 9-0 lead over the first three minutes of action. Junior Jameson Bryan swiped a steal and pushed ahead before lobbing a pass to LeBrun for a thundering alley-oop. That forced a Sentinel timeout but didn’t slow Augie down as the lead stretched 16 points at the midway point of the half at 20-4. The Vikings entered halftime leading 38-20.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Augustana again saw an alley-oop, this time Bryan sent a ball in the air towards Schaefer, who threw it down for a 53-22 advantage.

The Viking lead continued to grow and reached as high as 44 points when Carter Rynda sank a 3-point basket with under three minutes to play.

Bryan tied a career-high with six assists while Eric Tiedman totaled a career-best eight points. The Vikings totaled 23 assists on 34 made field goals and outrebounded the Sentinels 48-32.

Nebraska Christian shot 18-of-55 from the field for 32.7 percent and made just 5-of-21 3-point field goal attempts.

Augustana looks ahead to the start of Northern Sun action on Saturday at Wayne State. After that contest, the Vikings return home on Dec. 6 and 7 to host Winona State and Upper Iowa inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings close the Elmen Center portion of their schedule with a 2-0 mark.

Women’s Recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s basketball team closed out its non-conference season with a resounding 82-49 win over the Bellevue Bruins on Monday night inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings move to 4-0 with the win while the Bruins played the game as an exhibition and stay at 5-3 on the season.

After a slow first quarter in which the Vikings shot 27.3 percent from the field compared to 40 percent from Bellevue, Augustana found itself trailing 20-18 heading into the second stanza.

Things turned for the Vikings as they started the second quarter on fire going on a 9-5 run to take over the lead at 29-25 after an Izzy Van Veldhuizen 3-pointer. Augustana would continue to pour it on as they finished the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 36-25 lead into halftime.

Augustana held Bellevue to five points and 12 percent from the field on 2-of-16 shooting. The Vikings also forced six turnovers while dominating on the fast break with 10 fastbreak points to zero from the Bruins.

The third quarter didn’t fare any better for Bellevue as the Vikings started the second half on an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 44-29. Augustana followed that up with an 8-0 run to blow the game open to take a 51-29 lead with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

To finish the third quarter, Augustana was an efficient 5-of-8 from the field on a 15-2 run that gave them the commanding 64-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings outscored the Bruins 46-11 in the second and third quarters and forced the bruins into 17 turnovers in those two quarters alone. In the third quarter, Augustana held a 15-0 points off turnover margin and outscored the Bruins 14-0 in the paint.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings cooled off a bit and once the final buzzer sounded took an 82-49 win to close out the nonconference season.

Augustana was led by freshman Lauren Sees who finished with a game-high 18 points on the night. Sees went an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from deep on the night as well as six steals and six boards. Abby Hora finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Van Veldhuizen and Vishe’ Rabb chipped in with nine points apiece.

As a team, the Vikings had 31 points from the bench compared to the Bruins seven while forcing 24 turnovers and cashing in for 32 points off those turnovers. Augustana also held a 40-16 edge in the paint and a 33-0 edge in fast break points.

The Vikings shot at a 36.1 percent clip from the field and 34.6 from deep while holding the opponent to 26.2 percent from the field and 26.9 from deep.

Up Next

The Vikings begin NSIC action when they travel to Wayne State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. inside Rice Auditorium.