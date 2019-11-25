Christmas Lights: A Family Tradition Made Easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Christmas lights are usually a tradition saved for once year. Well for Nate Weberg, owner of ‘American Lighting Company,’ he gets to do it about 35 times.

When Weberg isn’t working at the Air National Guard, you can find him on a roof installing Christmas lights for his clients.

“Other than the fact I don’t see my girlfriend very much, it’s awesome. I get to come here on my days off from what I’m doing normally. It gives me something to do my time other than sit at home and do nothing,” said Weberg.

Weberg says he starts putting up Christmas lights around Halloween until about Thanksgiving.

It will probably take you longer to cook your holiday meal than it will for him to finish the job.

“Depending on the size [of the house], for the first year I can say two to three hours and second year putting and taking them down maybe an hour and a half or so,” said Weberg.

Then he takes down the lights for his clients after New Year’s, which takes about an hour and stores them at his facility.

But, before that, Weberg likes to drive around and admire his work.

“All the time and the end of the year me and my girlfriend we go out and I give her a tour of all the new clients and former clients we’ve done,” said Weberg. “I love seeing the final product of my customer homes. Sometimes it’s not the most pleasant thing in the world especially on a cold windy day when you’re crawling on a roof. But, I enjoy seeing the look on their faces when they see the product we give them.”

Weberg says the price for the first year can range from $700 to $1,200 at $6.25 per foot, which includes your home, buying the lights, installation, takedown, and storage.

After the first year, the price goes down to about $300 to $700 at $3.75 per foot.