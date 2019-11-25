Grey Zabel Caps Brilliant HS Career With Another Govs Championship

Grey Zabel Caps Brilliant HS Career With Another Govs Championship

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PIERRE, SD…Most offensive lineman are known for being humorless and stoic, focused solely on their job.

“A lot of lifting weights and eating a lot of food!” Pierre Senior OL Grey Zabel says.

Grey Zabel is not most offensive lineman!

“You don’t see many kids that grow up wanting to be lineman, growing up wanting to block, and Grey’s that kid. He loves identifying and thinking of new plays and formations and all that. And he thinks like a quarterback but his attitude is every bit lineman, and he’s a goofy kid to have around!” Pierre Head Coach Steve Steele says.

Which has a lot to do with the fact he grew up with a quarterback in his older brother Peyton.

“There was a lot of times where I wanted to just let me go through after a good butt chewing from him! But he taught me a lot of leadership and shaped me into who I am today.” Grey says.

Which is a dominant force on both the offensive and defensive lines that’s helped lead Pierre to three consecutive state championships.

“It’s unreal. I mean, he was like a freight train coming through. I wouldn’t want to get in his way if I was on the other team!” Pierre Senior QB Garrett Stout says.

“We joked with him as he grew into his junior year like hey, do you want to take over for Peyton and be the quarterback? And he was like ‘nah, I want to block’! That’s just a special attribute to a kid that wants to play physical football.” Steele says.

Which is what Grey will do at North Dakota State as a full time offensive lineman.

Though if they ever need an emergency punter….

“I enjoy punting, it’s fun. There’s a lot of jokes that go around through the coaches that the center is punting, but it’s a good time!” Zabel says.

…it’s just another way that there’s more than meets the eye to this big guy!

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.