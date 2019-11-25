Life After Prison: Community Forum Addresses Barriers Facing Formerly Incarcerated People

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Each year, more than 650,000 Americans return to their communities after serving time in prison. However, making their way back into society can be tough. The organizations Establishing Sustainable Connections, ACLU of South Dakota, and the Hurdle Life Coach hosted a community forum to discuss some of the most common barriers.

One mistake changed Terry Liggins life forever.

“I was convicted of federal conspiracy to commit fraud against the government and also theft,” said Liggins, founder of Hurdle Life Coach.

He spent 14 months in federal prison and was released in 2016.

“I was absolutely guilty of the crime I committed, definitely said yes to something I should have said no to and ultimately, you know paid the price for that by serving time,” said Liggins.

Now he educates others about what he’s learned and the barriers that many convicts face when re-entering society.

“Once you commit a crime, it makes public record and so you can be Googled and no matter how far you’ve come you always no that someone at any given time can kind of really go back into your history and hold you there, box you there, keep you there, judge you there,” said Liggins.

Some hurdles are emotional.

“Not feeling wanted anymore, you know feeling rejected, feeling marginalized, feeling like you know embarrassed every single day of who you are and what you’ve done and feeling like that you have this blemish that causes people to not want to be around you,” said Liggins.

Other barriers are practical.

“Housing, employment, transportation, finances all those things were very difficult in my early re-entry,” said Liggins.

Another barrier advocates are working to knock down is voting rights. Libby Skarin with the ACLU of South Dakota says they’re working to reverse a law that prevents people with criminal records from voting if they haven’t paid off their restitution.

“There is no consideration of a person’s ability to pay when that restitution is ordered. So you could have someone who’s been out of prison for 25 years, who is making restitution payments, but the amount ordered is so high that they will practically never be able to vote again,” said Skarin.

By having community discussions, Liggins hopes changes can be made.

“I just think as a community we need to believe in second chances, wrap around our men and women in reentry, and help them reintegrate into their families and into our community,” said Liggins.