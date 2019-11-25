Mount Marty Men Beat #16 Jamestown in OT

Yankton, SD – Mount Marty comes away with a thrilling overtime win over Jamestown 93-88 to improve to 9-3 (3-1 GPAC).

Leading the Lancers in scoring on the night was Elijah Pappas (JR/Rockford, IL) with 17 points while adding four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Chris King (SR/Des Moines, IA) finished with 16 points and three steals on the night. Ryan Warren (JR/St. Louis, MO) added 16 points and three steals with two assists. Colby Johnson (SR/Denver, CO) scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Jonah Larson (SO/Beresford, SD) scored 13 points on 5-7 shooting from the floor.

In the first half of play, Mount Marty and Jamestown found themselves in a tight battle from the tip. Heading into half time, the Lancers were able to take the 38-36 advantage over the Jimmies. Mount Marty was led by Chris King in the half with 9 points and Elijah Pappas added 7 points.

After half time, the Lancers were still stuck in their back and forth battle. Jamestown was able to gain their first lead of the half only for Mount Marty to regain the lead. Hitting big shot late, Jamestown was able to force the game into overtime. Leading the Lancers in scoring for the regulation was Chris King with 16 points. Elijah Pappas and Jonah Larson each added 13 points each.

In overtime, Mount Marty was able to strike the board first putting pressure on the Jimmies. Jamestown was able to keep the Lancers in check and keep the game within reach. But Mount Marty was able to hit free throws late to seal their 93-88 win over the Jimmies.

Mount Marty will return to action this Saturday, Nov 30th as they play Saint Ambrose University in Fort Dodge, Iowa tipping off at 5:30 PM CST.