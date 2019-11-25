Non-Profit Provides Free Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Thanksgiving is just days away and many have already started preparing for their meals, checking items off their grocery list. But, what happens when you can’t afford the food that makes up a traditional Thanksgiving feast?

One Sioux Falls non-profit is there to help.

“Turkey and your mashed potatoes and your stuffing and all that stuff,” says The Banquet Director of Development and Marketing Andrew Hewitt.

The average cost for the feast? Almost $50 dollars, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

For some families, it’s a cost that’s too much to bear. That’s where The Banquet comes in.

“If you’re having a hard time making ends meet, come and get a little relief, and get that hope and know that you’re not alone,” says Hewitt.

The non-profit serves a free dinner every night to anyone who’s hungry. It’s run by volunteers.

“People that come into volunteer and serve a meal, they sponsor that meal,” says Hewitt.

It’s not only the food that makes for a good Thanksgiving. It’s the people.

“The community it is because the people that come through our lines typically they get to come in and enjoy and celebrate Thanksgiving with volunteers that they’ve gotten to know and love as well as the other guests that they’ve gotten to know and love along the way as well,” says Hewitt.

It could be anyone who finds they need extra help.

“You know when you drive on the streets and see a homeless looking family or something you always assume the worst, but to know that to that little girl it’s just her life is what it is,” says Hewitt.

A reminder this holiday season to be thankful for that turkey, stuffing and pecan pie.

The Banquet started serving one meal in 1985. Now it serves 13 meals a week in 2 locations.

If you’re interested in volunteering on Thanksgiving, or any day, call The Banquet at 605-335-7066.