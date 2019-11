Police Investigating “Gang-Related” Graffiti Tagged in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case of vandalism over the weekend.

Police say at least eight homes in the area of 10th Street and Summit Avenue were spray-painted on Sunday. Police say the graffiti is gang-related.

Police estimate about $400 worth of damage was done.

A juvenile suspect has been linked to the crime.